BJP will come to power in Maharashtra on its own: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed confidence that the party will come to power in Maharashtra on its own.
The former Maharashtra chief minister, who was the BJP's in-charge for Goa Assembly elections, was greeted by party workers after arrival here earlier in the day. The BJP retained power in Goa by winning 20 out of 40 seats.
Fadnavis proceeded to senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's residence from the airport and took his blessings.
Later, speaking at a party function where he was felicitated, Fadnavis said there was a "wave of change" in Maharashtra too.
False cases were being registered against BJP leaders in the state, he alleged.
"I want to tell the Maha Vikas Aghadi (coalition) government that we will not stop speaking out against your corruption irrespective of how many cases you file against us," he said.
"The BJP will come to power in the next Assembly as well as municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra on its own," he added.
The saffron party's alliance with the Shiv Sena ended in 2019 after which the latter joined hands with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.
The victory in Goa was the result of teamwork and people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Fadnavis said.
The BJP would not need anyone's support to form government in Goa but it welcomed those who extended support to it, he said.
Every vote the party got in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand was for development and faith in Modi, Fadnavis said.
"We have seen development reaching every corner of the country and government welfare schemes reaching every house. Modi served people during COVID-19 lockdown and did not let anyone starve, he also served people by implementing vaccination programme. Even recently, 20,000 Indians were safely evacuated from Ukraine," he said.
Fadnavis also lauded the development work carried out by Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who was present at the function.
