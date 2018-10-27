CM Parrikar has pancreatic cancer; wants to be with family: Goa govt

is suffering from and wants to be with his family, Vishwajit Saturday said.

"He has got pancreatic cancer, there is no hiding of this fact," told reporters at Aldona in North after inaugurating a state-run medical facility.

Till now, the had not issued any statement or made any comment about the health condition of Parrikar, who is currently recuperating at his private residence after undergoing treatment at All in New Delhi.

"He is a and the fact is he is not well. But what is his present condition? You know he has been brought back from He is with his family. Let him rest. I think he has that much of right after serving the people of Goa," said.

He was responding to a question on spokesman Jitendra Deshprabhu's demand that the should reveal the health condition of the ailing

"Whatever may say, the whole of Goa knows that the chief minister is unwell. He wants to spend time with his family. It is his family who should be commenting about his health," the minister said.

Rane alleged that the was after Parrikar's life. "There is something called privacy that we need to maintain," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)