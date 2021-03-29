Cong used minorities as commodity, exploited sentiments: Jitendra Singh

-
ALSO READ
Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders
Kerala: BJP conducts survey to select assembly poll candidates
BJP targets Congress, Mamata Banerjee after Batla House conviction
P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls
Prashant Kishor has left Mamata Banerjee to join Amarinder: BJP
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday accused the Congress of seeking votes through communal polarisation by instigating one religion against the other and inducing unwarranted fear in the minds of the minority community.
He said, it was only during the last seven years that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had the conviction and sincerity to bring about some revolutionary reforms for the minorities, including the Triple Talaq law.
Congress party had, since independence, used the minorities as a commodity and exploited their sentiments for vote bank politics, said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.
He said the Congress-AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) alliance in Assam has virtually outsourced its campaign to communal elements, and its leaders are using such tone and expression in electioneering which stands to induce poison in the society and rake up one religious community against the other.
Singh said a dangerous phenomenon is being witnessed in the Assam election and the BJP is determined to thwart this evil design.
A total of 39 and 40 constituencies will go to polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively. Voting for the first phase of polls in 47 of the total 126 seats in Assam was held on March 27.
Singh said the BJP is asking for votes neither in the name of Hindu nor Muslim, but appealing for Hindu-Muslim votes based on the principle of equitable development and opportunity for all sections of society, regardless of caste, creed or religion.
Many minority community leaders from Congress and AIUDF have quit these parties and joined the BJP. This should be an eye-opener for the community that they represent, he said.
He also addressed a rally in Dhubri assembly constituency in Assam, which comprises nearly 65 per cent of minority population.
Dhubri is now determined to introduce a new political culture based not on communal or religious considerations, but purely on development and performance, Singh said.
For the first time after many years, he said, the BJP candidate is going to get elected from here with the equal support of minority community votes, and this is going to send a signal across the country of a new political approach based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.
The minister appealed, particularly to the youth voters, to break the jinx of votes being cast along religious lines and open a new chapter of Hindu-Muslim vote in support of development and growth.
He added that the minorities have realised that falsehood being spread by Congress leaders and Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF about the BJP is far from truth and it is only the BJP that stands against communalisation for vote bank politics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU