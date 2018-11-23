CP Joshi's 'Brahmins' remark condemnable, contrary to Cong's ideals: Rahul

on Friday disapproved of party leader C P Joshi's remarks that have been slammed as casteist, and asked him to express regret.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said Joshi's remarks do not reflect, and are contrary, to the ideals of the party, as he urged party leaders to refrain from making such statements.

"C P Joshi's remark is contrary to the party"s ideals. Party leaders should not give such statement that hurts any segment of the society, he said. "While respecting the Congress party's principles and the sentiments of party workers, I am sure Joshiji will realise his mistake. He should express regret over his remarks," Gandhi said on

Addressing a poll meeting in on Thursday, Joshi had reportedly said that Narendra Modi, and Hindu activist are from "lower castes" and know nothing of He said it is the Brahmins who are learned and know of



The remarks come ahead of Assembly elections in on December 7 and on November 28 and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters.