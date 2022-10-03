JUST IN
State scan: Has Goa become the go-to party-hopping destination in India?
Gehlot targets Pilot, says Rajasthan MLAs got agitated over name of new CM
Kejriwal vows mohalla clinics in Guj, says will repatriate illegal money
Gehlot hints at continuing as CM, asks public to send suggestions on budget
Cong warns Gehlot loyalists over public comments on 'internal matters'
Congress leader says Sonia will decide on Rajasthan CM 'in a day or two'
Saffron flag has to be in one's heart, not just hands: Uddhav Thackeray
Internal politics goes on, will resolve it: CM Gehlot on Rajasthan crisis
Maharashtra to probe vehicles purchase at inflated rates in Uddhav regime
Gujarat businessman who refrained from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
LG points out Delhi CM's absence at Gandhi-Shastri birth anniversary events
Business Standard

Don't know if Shiv Sena wanted to ditch BJP, ally with Cong in 2017: Pawar

Throwing cold water on Ashok Chavan's recent claims, NCP President Sharad Pawar said he was not aware whether the Shiv Sena wanted to dump the and ally with the Congress-NCP to form a govt in 2017

Topics
Sharad Pawar | NCP | Shiv Sena

IANS  |  Pune 

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Throwing cold water on Congress leader Ashok Chavan's recent claims, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said he was not aware whether the Shiv Sena wanted to dump the Bharatiya Janata Party and ally with the Congress-NCP to form a government in 2017.

While interacting with mediapersons here, Pawar was queried on Chavan's claim last week that a Shiv Sena delegation comprising Eknath Shinde - presently the Chief Minister - had met him in his office with such a proposal to snap ties with BJP and join hands for a Sena-Congress-NCP government then.

Chavan had even said that he had informed the delegation that he would first put it up before the NCP and then after its approval take it to the Congress high command, though nothing moved later.

"I don't know... Nobody even made such a proposal to the NCP. If it was so, I would have known something about it," Pawar said almost dismissively.

He said though the NCP leaders have the right to make decisions, they keep him posted of such developments, and whatever Chavan had said, he had never heard of it before.

Almost simultaneously, even senior Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire had made a similar claim that in 2014, a group of 15 MLAs including Shinde had met Congress leaders with a proposal to work out a Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government. (IANS report - September 29).

Khaire, who was backed by senior Sena leaders like Vinayak Raut and others, said that there was no further development in the matter, though the BJP leaders attempted to turn the tables on the Sena over the issue.

The claims by Congress-Sena leaders last week had embarrassed the Shinde Group which has been claiming that they had rebelled against Shiv Sena President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray as he allied with the Congress-NCP after the 2019 elections and had jettisoned the Hindutva agenda of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

--IANS

qn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Pawar

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU