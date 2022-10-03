Don't know if Shiv Sena wanted to ditch BJP, ally with Cong in 2017: Pawar

Throwing cold water on leader Ashok Chavan's recent claims, Nationalist Party President said he was not aware whether the wanted to dump the Bharatiya Janata Party and ally with the Congress- to form a government in 2017.

While interacting with mediapersons here, Pawar was queried on Chavan's claim last week that a delegation comprising Eknath Shinde - presently the Chief Minister - had met him in his office with such a proposal to snap ties with and join hands for a Sena-Congress- government then.

Chavan had even said that he had informed the delegation that he would first put it up before the and then after its approval take it to the high command, though nothing moved later.

"I don't know... Nobody even made such a proposal to the NCP. If it was so, I would have known something about it," Pawar said almost dismissively.

He said though the NCP leaders have the right to make decisions, they keep him posted of such developments, and whatever Chavan had said, he had never heard of it before.

Almost simultaneously, even senior leader Chandrakant Khaire had made a similar claim that in 2014, a group of 15 MLAs including Shinde had met Congress leaders with a proposal to work out a Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government. (IANS report - September 29).

Khaire, who was backed by senior Sena leaders like Vinayak Raut and others, said that there was no further development in the matter, though the leaders attempted to turn the tables on the Sena over the issue.

The claims by Congress-Sena leaders last week had embarrassed the Shinde Group which has been claiming that they had rebelled against Shiv Sena President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray as he allied with the Congress-NCP after the 2019 elections and had jettisoned the Hindutva agenda of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

--IANS

qn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)