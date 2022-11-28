Economy became fifth largest under a chaiwala: PM Modi slams predecessor

Prime Minister on Monday took a veiled jibe at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying the country's economy climbed up by only one position to reach the tenth spot despite a renowned economist being the PM in the Congress-led government for ten years till 2014.

Calling himself a humble "chaiwala", Modi said the became the fifth largest in the world in the last eight years after he assumed the office of the prime minister in 2014.

Addressing a rally in Rajkot in poll-bound Gujarat in support of BJP candidates, the prime minister compared his performance with former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure of ten years.

Voting for 89 Assembly seats out of 182 in the state will be held on December 1 in the first phase. This was the last rally of PM Modi before the first phase of voting.

"Before I assumed the office of the prime minister in 2014, the Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress first came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our PM and the ranked 11th in the world.

"In the subsequent years, though whatever they did, the became the tenth largest. So, it took ten years for India to become number 10 from number 11," said the PM.

Modi said he never claimed to be an economist but he believed in the strength of the citizens of the country.

"You gave reins to a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) in 2014. I never claimed I am an economist. But, I have confidence in the strength of the citizens. In the last eight years, India became the fifth largest economy from the tenth spot (before 2014).

"So just compare. Ten years to become number 10 from the 11th rank (during Congress' rule), and eight years to reach the fifth spot from the 10th position (under the BJP government)," he said.

The PM said India has broken all the records of exports after Independence and the country has become a favourite destination for investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)