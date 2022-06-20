ED running 'glow and lovely' scheme: Congress on Rahul questioning

On the day was making his fourth appearance before the (ED) in the Herald case, the on Monday accused the probe agency for running a "glow and lovely" scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, General Secretary Ajay Maken said, "The agencies were pressurising those who spoke against the government, but for the leaders who joined the BJP like Himanta Biswa Sarma and others there was no ED or CBI behind them. It is the 'glow and lovely' scheme for them."

The said it will continue its Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against the ED action and also Agnipath. It alleged that the police were not allowing them to go to the designated place.

Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday tweeted, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protest against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt's vendetta targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP."

He also said that a Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Central government's new scheme of recruitment in the defence forces.

Several top leaders of the Congress participated in what the party called 'Satyagrah' and demanded the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. The Congress leaders said the government should immediately withdraw this scheme as it was not good for the youth.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)