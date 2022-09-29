JUST IN
India plays a vital role in the fight against terrorism: President Murmu
Won't contest election for Congress president: Gehlot after meeting Sonia
Over 10 MP Cong MLAs to propose Digvijaya Singh's candidature in Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav unanimously elected Samajwadi Party president for third time
Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Congress prez elections today
Ashok Gehlot arrives in Delhi, says internal issues will be resolved soon
Congress president election: Senior leader Digvijaya Singh enters race
Gehlot may meet Sonia on Thursday to resolve Rajasthan crisis: Report
Cong prez polls: Digvijaya Singh may enter the fray; Sonia meets Antony
Rajasthan political crisis: Rahul's aide says matter to be resolved soon
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
India plays a vital role in the fight against terrorism: President Murmu
Business Standard

Friendly contest, not battle between rivals: Tharoor on meeting Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals"

Topics
Shashi Tharoor | Congress | Digvijaya Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he said.

Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shashi Tharoor

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU