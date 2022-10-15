JUST IN
Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar
50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja
BJP govt failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress
No action from Modi on 40% commission: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
BJP has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti
BJP became largest party because of leaders like M L Khurana: J P Nadda
BJP became largest party because of leaders like Madan Khurana: Nadda
Try to hold an election of your own first: Tharoor slams BJP's Malviya
Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Business Standard

Govt living in denial: Congress on India's Global Hunger Index ranking

The Congress hit out at the BJP government, saying it is "living in denial" and is suppressing facts, after India was ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022

Topics
Congress | Global Hunger Index | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

poor family, children, malnutrition, hunger, food
Representative image

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government, saying it is "living in denial" and is suppressing facts, after India was ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said India has slipped in the hunger index yet again, now ranking 107, lagging behind every South Asian country except Afghanistan.

"BJP's living in denial and trying to suppress facts has led India to this massive crisis," he said on Twitter.

"Are there anymore excuses still left, Modi ji," he asked, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also put out a tweet alleging that the "Modi government is equal to disaster".

"India ranks 107th in the Hunger Index, out of a list of 121 countries. Till last year the ranking was 101.

"Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sudan, Nigeria, Rwanda. These countries are in a better position than us. Was this 'Acche Din' promised by the fake Vishwaguru," the Congress posted in Hindi on its official Twitter handle.

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022, much behind its South Asia neighbours, with the child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, the highest in the world.

The Centre rejected the findings, alleging it is an effort to taint the country's image and the index suffers from serious methodological issues and is an "erroneous measure" of hunger, while opposition leaders said the government must take responsibility for its "failure".

With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labelled "serious".

The Women and Child Development ministry, in a statement, said three out of the four indicators used for the calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population.

The ministry said, "A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India's image as a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population. Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index."

"The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues," the ministry said.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. It "is a peer-reviewed annual report" jointly released by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, non-government organisations from Ireland and Germany respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU