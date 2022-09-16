Kejriwal running university of lies: Delhi BJP on AAP's landfill sites plan

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running a "university of lies", Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged on Friday following AAP's claim that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was planning to create 16 more landfill sites here for dumping garbage.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal had earlier said the BJP wanted to convert Delhi into "a city of garbage mountains", and claimed that the MCD has plans to create 16 more garbage dumps in the city.
The BJP, which ruled the three municipal corporations for nearly 15 years, hit back and accused Kejriwal and his MLAs of spreading lies.
The three municipal corporations whose term ended in May this year were unified by the Centre. The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a verbal dual over the issue since then.
Kejriwal said people living near the three existing landfill sites were already facing problems, including stench and unhygienic conditions, and added that people were totally against any more garbage dumps here.
Several AAP leaders, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party MLA Durgesh Pathak, have also attacked the BJP, claiming that 16 more landfills were being planned in the city.
"Kejriwal is running a university of lies to train his party leaders and MLAs to spread lies and mislead people.
"He had claimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to topple his government, that has proved to be a lie as neither Kejriwal nor anyone else in his party could tell who offered money to the MLAs," Gupta said during a press conference.
The BJP and even the people have asked Kejriwal and his party questions over the liquor scam of his government but he is diverting attention by crafting lies, Gupta charged.
The MCD with the help of the Central government has removed garbage from the three landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa, said Gupta who earlier served as a mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
He challenged Kejriwal to clarify his statements against MCD, saying the AAP was relentlessly coming out with lies against the civic body although its government in Delhi gave no fund for removal of garbage from the landfills.
