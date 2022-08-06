Kejriwal promises to set up advisory traders body, end raid raj in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental raided in antitrust probe: Report
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Indiabulls Finance Center
Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model beats BJP's Gujarat model on every parameter
Vote for AAP if you want peace, development; BJP can only quarrel: Kejriwal
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party will form an "advisory body" of traders to guide the government if it came to power in Gujarat in the coming Assembly elections.
The Delhi chief minister also promised sops related to Value Added Tax (VAT) and said the party's government would stop the "raid raj" as he met a group of traders here.
Kejriwal arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat, where elections are due by year-end, for a two-day visit on Saturday.
"I am not here to seek donations, I do not need donations. I am here to make traders and industrialists partners in the development of Gujarat," he said.
"You will be treated as partners when AAP forms a government here. You will give the order and the government will implement that order," he added.
As part of his "guarantees" to the trader community, Kejriwal said the AAP will form an "advisory body" to guide the government if it came to power.
"There are different types of businesses, different industries, and different problems come up every day. So we will form an advisory body with representatives from every sector. You will tell the government what to do, and the government will do it. Your decision will be binding on the government," he said.
The other "guarantees" of the AAP included a commitment to do away with "atmosphere of fear" among the business community and treat them with respect.
An AAP government in Gujarat will put an end to the "raid raj" or harassment of traders and businesspersons by government agencies, he said.
It will also offer an amnesty scheme for Value Added Tax arrears and implement a VAT refund mechanism within six months, Kejriwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU