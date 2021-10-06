Lakhimpur Kheri: Kejriwal demands arrest of culprits, sacking of MoS Teni

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people lost their lives in a violent incident and questioned the Uttar government for allegedly stopping political leaders to meet families of victims.
Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to save the culprits in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
"What is so suspicious in Lakhimpur Kheri? Why are political leaders being stopped? The people are watching the actions. The government should act fast to bring the culprits under law," he said.
"On one side, the government is celebrating 75 years of Independence, and on the other side, political leaders are being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. What's the reason behind it? PM ji, the country wants the accused to be arrested and the Union minister be removed from the post," he added.
He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the kin of farmers who died in the violence on Sunday. "The families of farmers, who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, are inconsolable. If they meet their PM, it will bring in some relief."
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.
However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.
