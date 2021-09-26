Punjab Cabinet expansion: Oath-taking ceremony commences at Raj Bhavan

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
Karnataka's new Cabinet to take oath at 2:15 pm today: Basavaraj Bommai
Taliban likely to hold oath-taking ceremony on September 11: Report
-
The oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet commenced on Sunday afternoon at the Raj Bhawan and may see the induction of new faces.
Congress MLAs along with their family members reached Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh for the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers.
Just hours before this ceremony, Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh for the ceremony, confirmed that he is not a part of the new cabinet.
"I had resigned in protest against three black laws of the PM Modi led government and made it clear that I will not be joining the State Cabinet," said Kuljit Singh Nagra to ANI here.
As of now, Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have taken oath as Cabinet ministers in the Channi-led Punjab Government, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.
They were administered the oath of the office of by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Channi was finalised on Saturday, sources said.
Channi yesterday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and after the meeting had announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held today at Raj Bhawan, at 4:30 pm.
Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU