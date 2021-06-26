JP Nadda calls meeting of senior BJP leaders today, Shah to participate

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow
Lakshadweep crisis: Amit Shah assures BJP delegation on resolving concerns
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka's 'political situation' with Shah, Nadda
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has called a meeting of senior party functionaries here at the party headquarters at 11 am today, said sources.
According to the sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the meeting.
It is to mention that Nadda is likely to make a visit to Tripura to resolve issues in the BJP-IPFT alliance.
This comes soon after BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader and minister of Tribal Welfare department in the state government, Mevar Kumar Jamatia's visited the national capital to rework intricacies of the alliance.
Jamatia has met the BJP chief who has reportedly assured that during his impending visit to the state all issues will be resolved for smoother functioning of the alliance, sources in the IPFT stated.
Earlier, BJP's National General Secretary BL Santhosh had visited Tripura and collated feedback from ministers, MLAs and MPs on the state of affairs.
Also with Cabinet expansion likely, sources in the IPFT said that they would want to have one of the four Cabinet seats lying vacant. At present, IPFT has 8 MLAs in the House.
BJP leadership in the state, however, believes that IPFT has nothing to lose by staying with the BJP.
BJP had stormed to power in the State after dethroning the Communist government of Manik Sarkar in the 2018 assembly polls. In the ruling coalition in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, BJP has 36 MLAs and eight of the IPFT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU