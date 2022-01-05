Shah lashes out at Punjab govt over 'security lapse' during PM's visit

Union Home Minister came down heavily on the opposition Congress over a "security lapse" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday and said the topmost echelons of the party owe an apology to the people of India for "what they have done".

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

"Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," he said.

Shah said the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the security breach during Modi visit to Punjab.

The prime minister, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major lapse" in security in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

The prime minister was on his way to the Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.

