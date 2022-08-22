Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna but being hounded, says Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.
The New York Times has lauded our education model, Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said.
Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters.
He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/jl3X6YnUUV— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022
Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon.
Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections, he said.
Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state.
He promised quality education and health care to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state.
