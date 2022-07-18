Tejashwi Yadav plays cricket at home, some say it's PM Modi effect

A video of playing has gone viral on social media, making netizens wonder if the young leader has taken to heart Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported taunt at his roly-poly frame.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly who had fancied a career in until choosing politics, which is in his blood, can be seen trying his hands with the willow in the video which he has shared on his Twitter handle.

"Pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper gardener and caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out", tweeted the consummate politician.

"Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in your head, the better you perform on field", added the former Deputy Chief Minister who, many analysts concur, has come out of the shadow of parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav, shows poise in his strokeplay and medium pace deliveries.

Many users recalled that he was formerly a cricketer who had won an IPL contract with the Delhi Daredevils team and, hence, his proficiency was not surprising.

But the less charitable ones believed that the leader was feeling chastened since the visit of the Prime Minister last week and trying to burn calories.

At a centenary function of the assembly premises, Yadav, who is otherwise a fiery speaker, cut a sorry figure when he fumbled many times while reading out from a written speech in the presence of many dignitaries, including the Prime Minister.

It is widely rumoured that Modi told Yadav "wazan Kam karo" (lose some weight) before bidding farewell.

A section of the media here also believes that the gentle rebuke from the PM, who is almost his father's age, has caused Yadav to sweat it out.

