TMC takes a dig at Modi after petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after petrol price crossed Rs 100-mark in Kolkata and said he must be in deep pain for the troubles that his dear 'deshwasiyon' (countrymen) face with such unimaginable hikes.
Taking to Twitter TMC said, "100, not out! #Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100/Ltr in Kolkata. We stand by Mr @narendramodi amid such difficult times. While in hiding, we are certain that he is in deep pain for the troubles that his dear 'deshwasiyon' face with such unimaginable hikes! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu"
The price of petrol crossed Rs 100-mark in Kolkata today and stood at Rs 100.23 per litre.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.
The petrol price is at Rs 108.63 per litre in Bhopal while in Delhi it stands at Rs 100.21 per litre.
Rates have increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'substantially' reduce taxes charged by the Central government on petrol and diesel, and to 'check the overall inflationary trend in the country'.
In her letter to the PM, Banerjee pointed out that the retail price of petrol in many states across the country has crossed an unprecedented Rs 100 per litre.
She said petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the Central Government eight times since May 4, 2021, and out of these, prices were hiked six times in the month of June 2021 and four times in one week.
Terming the hikes in petrol and diesel prices 'cruel', she said they have affected the common people most adversely and have directly impacted the 'dangerously rising' inflation in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
