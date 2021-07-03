U'khand BJP observer Tomar arrives in Dehradun for legislature party meet

-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Tomar on Saturday arrived in Dehradun to attend the legislature party meeting scheduled to be later today after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat from his chief ministerial post.
BJP named Tomar as a central observer for Saturday's meeting of MLAs after a crisis emerged following the resignation of Rawat on Friday.
"Legislature meet to be held at 3 pm to elect the leader (CM). Before that, we will also consult the MLAs," Tomar told reporters at Dehradun airport.
Talking about the statements of Congress leader, Tomar said that they have no right to speak on the internal matter of the BJP.
"The job of Congress is only to make allegations. There is zero positive thinking in the Congress party. They have no right to speak on the internal matter of the BJP," he added.
Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.
Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had earlier this week written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding bypolls.
The Congress leader quoted Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the Election Commission fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.
