We have to fight together against fascist forces: Kharge urges Cong workers

president-elect on Wednesday said no one in the party is big or small and he will work as a true soldier to strengthen the organisation.

Addressing a press conference soon after he was declared elected as the party's president, Kharge said for him every worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascists forces threatening democracy and the Constitution.

No one is big or small and all have to work together as karyakartas to strengthen the Congress, he said.

"We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

He will formally take over as the party's president on October 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)