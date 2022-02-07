Will quit politics if found involved in REET exam leak, says Dotasra

-
ALSO READ
Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised
Declassified report provides no support for Covid lab-leak theory: US media
One killed, 2 others hurt in a factory gas leak in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
15 ministers to take oath today in Rajasthan as part of Cabinet reshuffle
15 Rajasthan ministers take oath in CM Gehlot's balancing act
-
The state Congress president and former education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said that he will quit politics if allegations against him of having a connection in the REET paper leak are proved.
He said that 13 of his relatives had taken the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) exam but none was selected.
Also condemning remarks of BJP state president Satish Poonia about the Congress, Dotasara said that protests would be held at district headquarters on Tuesday against Poonia's objectionable statement.
During his Kota visit yesterday, Poonia had said that Congress was not equal to the footwear of the BJP. Hours later, some Congress members had stopped his vehicle while Poonia was returning to Jaipur and showed him black flags.
Refuting the allegations of the opposition BJP, Dotasra said, If I or my family are found involved in the REET matter, then I will take 'Sanyas' from politics.
The Opposition BJP has no issue to raise against the state government and therefore such issues are being createdyou (BJP) are black as coal and have no courage, he said at a press conference of chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
In the conference, Gehlot announced the decision of the Cabinet to cancel the REET exam.
Dotasra said that the state government has referred the case of a girl who was found injured in Alwar a few days back, to CBI and the BJP leaders should get the CBI inquiry expedited.
He was the education minister when REET-2021 was conducted across the state in September last year.
After the allegations of paper leak, the investigation was handed over to the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police which so far has arrested 38 persons in connection with the paper leak.
The state government a few days back also terminated the chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and suspended the board secretary Arvind Kumar for irregularities in conducting the exam.
When the irregularities in the conduct of exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three other policemen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU