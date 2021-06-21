Working to unite Opposition: NCP on Sharad Pawar-Prashant Kishor meet

NCP chief is working to unite all opposition leaders, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said while commenting on a meeting of Pawar with political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting at Pawar's Delhi residence was held ahead of the NCP's executive meet scheduled on Tuesday.

When asked about it, Malik said, "Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders. May be, the meeting was to discuss it. The party's executive meeting is also taking place in the capital tomorrow."



The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Kishor called on Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on June 11 when the two held talks for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

Kishor had helped craft the election strategy for the DMK and the TMC in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively.

After these two parties emerged victorious in the polls held earlier this year, the election strategist had said he was "quitting this space".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)