25 kg gold being transported to refining firm stolen in Ker

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly



robbed gold worth over Rs 6 crore from a car at near Aluva, police said here Friday.

Police have launched a manhunt for the armed men, who allegedly blocked the car, broke its windshields and attacked those inside before stealing 25 kg gold being taken to a private gold refining firm on Thursday night



The robbery took place on the road near the gold refining firm at under station limit at around 10 pm, police said.

Two of the four were reportedly hurt in the attack.

