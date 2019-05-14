5 policemen injured as protestors demanding justice for Alwar gang rape victims pelt stones

At least five policemen sustained injuries on Tuesday when protesters demanding justice for the gang victims pelted stones in Rajasthan's district, police said.

Huge number of people gathered at Railway Station in support of the gang victims, following Kirodi Lal Meena's call for a public march from to

"The police had to resort to mild cane charging to disperse the agitating mob. Nearly five to six policemen sustained injuries when the mob started pelting stones.

" was dispersed to a different location. The situation is completely under control now," Dausa SP Prahlad Singh said.

reached Dausa to support the rally and addressed the public meeting.

Agitators raised anti-government slogans, alleged negligence on part of the and demanded to know why swift action was not taken in the matter.

A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan's district on April 26.

The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi- bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.

The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, police said.

An FIR was registered on May 2.

