Adrenaline-fuelled Marquez fastest in Sepang Moto GP test

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, feeling rejuvenated after shoulder surgery, drew first blood on Wednesday by being the fastest on the first day of the pre-season test in

In scorching temperatures Marquez, Spain's champion in waiting, powered his to log the quickest time of 1min 59.621sec.

"I have another spirit and it is kind of an adrenaline in my body and this is important," he told reporters with a smile.

The 25-year-old reigning five time champion who underwent a four-hour shoulder operation in December, completed 29 laps.

Marquez also said he was not going to push himself too hard in Sepang to avoid any setback in his recovery.

It is the first time the Spaniard has ridden a MotoGP bike since the early December surgery and he focused on its engine performance.

Marquez admitted he experienced pain during left turns and braking, forcing him to change his riding style.

But signalling his determination to remain competitive in the opening race in March, Marquez displaced to second spot after the rider led the test during the early part of the day.

Rins logged 0.259 seconds slower while Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who stormed to a sensational victory at in October, posted the third fastest time at 1 min 59.937sec.

MotoGP race riders from Honda, Ducati, and are at Malaysia's Sepang circuit.

Spaniard is the only 2019 race rider absent, due to his recent wrist injury but is hoping to make the tests in between February 23 and 25.

The triple world champion will ride for this season alongside compatriot Marquez after switching from

Ducati's was fourth, followed by also on a

Italian Valentino Rossi on a finished sixth, clocking 2min 00.054sec.

Rossi will celebrate his birthday on February 16, when the nine-time world champion turns 40.

The official first pre-season test runs from Wednesday to Friday at the Sepang circuit.

The season starts in on March 10.

Pre-season MotoGP test times on Wednesday on the Sepang circuit (5.543 km): 1. (ESP/Honda) 1min 59.621sec, 2. (ESP/Suzuki) at 0.259, 3. (ESP/Yamaha)0.316, 4. (ESP/Ducati) 0.362, 5. (ITA/Ducati) 0.430), 6. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.433, 7. (JPN/Honda) 0.537, 8. (ITA/Ducati)0.576, 9. (GER/Honda) 0.593, 10. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.692.

