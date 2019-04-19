Mayawati shares stage with Mulayam, says difficult alliance made of nation

Ending their 24-year-long rivalry to take on the BJP, supremo shared the stage with patriarch Yadav here on Friday and sought votes for him, saying he was a "real leader" of the backwards "unlike" whom she dubbed as "farzi" (fake).

After two years in a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh, the SP and had parted ways in 1995 when was allegedly assaulted by SP cadres in The two did not see each other eye to eye ever since.

Addressing a rally jointly with the supremo in the from where he is contesting, Yadav called his party workers and supporters to "always respect ji", reflecting the changed atmosphere.

But the 1995 incident was clearly weighing on her mind as Mayawati defended her alliance with the SP saying "sometimes we have to take such difficult decisions in the interest of the country, public and party movement".

"There is no doubt that ji has taken members of all sections of society especially other backwards classes along with him under the SP banner and they consider him as their only and true .. he is not a 'naqli' or 'farzi' backward (leader) like ..," the BSP supremo said in her speech after a rousing reception by surging crowds, comprising mainly of supporters, at the ground.

The glacial wall that existed between the two since 1995 melted in the hot summer afternoon as a smiling Mayawati earlier stood up to welcome a very feeble-looking 79-year Yadav who came on stage with support from close aides.

Wearing her signature cream coloured salwar suit, Mayawati was flanked by and his son and SP on either side on the dais.

As an SP MLA bowed before Mayawati touching her feet, the SP patron, who was the first one to speak, said, "I and Mayawatiji are on the same dais after a long time". He said he welcomes Mayawati who has come to seek votes for him in his last elections which is he is contesting because of the wishes of the people.

In her speech, Mayawati attacked Modi, alleging he "misused government machinery" to list his upper caste into "backward category" during his tenure as the of

Mayawati said she did not want to "waste time" by explaining reasons behind stitching an alliance with even after the treatment meted out to her during the government of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I know people must be wondering why I have come here to campaign for Mulayam Singhji despite the case.

"In the interest of the country, public and party movement, sometimes we have to take such difficult decisions. Keeping this thought and seeing the present circumstances in the country we have decided to contest this election in alliance with the SP in Uttar Pradesh," the leader said.

"He (Mulayam) is not a false and fake member of backward community like Mulayam Singh ji is original, real and from backward community by birth. It is very well known that Narendra Modi during his tenure in misused his to bring his forward caste into list of backward classes," she alleged.

The fumbled while ending the speech and raised the customary 'Jai Bhim' slogan of her party. However, she quickly added "Jai Lohia' slogan of Samajwadi Party.

Riding on Ram Temple issue, the BJP had in 1991 secured a comfortable win in the assembly. After mid-term elections in 1993, masters of realpolitik, the then BSP supremo Kanshiram and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav managed to form a coalition government and kept BJP out of power even though it had emerged as a single largest party.

Mayawati and had announced their tie-up for elections in after the success of the arrangement against the BJP in bypolls. The BSP had failed to open its account in the 2014 while the SP had won just five seats in the polls that were swept by the BJP.

The BJP had also trounced the two parties in the 2017 assembly election.

