Ahead of LS polls, pol parties in Bengal try to capitalise on Netaji

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, political parties in seem to be engaged in a battle over the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose, leaving no stone unturned to encash on Netaji's public image.

Starting from the ruling Trinamool (TMC) to opposition BJP, and CPI(M)-led Left Front, all the political outfits organised day-long programs to celebrate Wednesday.

presided over the celebration at Darjeeling Chowrasta in the heart of the hill town.

She rued that the Centre had not declared the birthday of as a befitting his stature.

"It seems they (the Centre) do not consider him (Netaji) a national leader... had talked of togetherness and unity of all people of the country," Mamata said, adding a person who takes people from all sections along was the only "true leader".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the last few years since the Centre's decision to declassify files on lying with the government in 2016, has claimed that it was the government which had given due respect to the "unsung hero" of India's freedom struggle.

"The has always tried to highlight the achievements of Gandhi family as if no one else has any contribution towards the country's freedom struggle or development post independence.

"The Congress has always neglected the legacy of icons like Netaji and But it is the Modi government which has given due respect to Netaji," BJP state president said.

Listing out various steps taken by the to honour the freedom fighter's invaluable contribution towards the country's freedom struggle, Ghosh said neither Congress nor the CPI(M) or TMC had done anything to honour Netaji.

According to state BJP sources, during the Lok Sabha polls campaign, especially in Bengal, the party will propagate various initiatives taken by the BJP government to honour - Netaji- one of the biggest icons of and Bengal.

Incidently, while kicking off the Lok Sabha polls campaign in Bengal from a rally at Malda on Tuesday also invoked Netaji and referred to Modi naming three islands in Andaman & Nicobar after the leader.

He had also accussed the Congress of trying to ignore Netaji's legacy and ensure that people of this country forgot the contribution of Netaji

The Bengal Congress unit, which organised various programs across the state to celebrate the day, hit out at the comments of Shah.

"The Planning Commission of was a brainchild of Netaji and what the BJP did after coming to power in 2014 was to replace it with Niti Aayog," said.

had last year hoisted the national flag at the historic to mark the 75th anniversary of proclamation of the government by Netaji

He had also announced that a national award in the name of will be given every year to police personnel who do excellent work in rescue and relief operations during any kind of disaster.

While celebrating the 122nd birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji, BJP organised programs at various parts of the state.

The too organised various rallies and colourful processions throughout the state to mark the day.

and Urban Development Minister and city mayor garlanded the at Esplanade here.

Front, of which the All Forward Bloc - a party formed by Netaji, is also a ally, organised ' Diwas' across the state. Front has written a letter to the requesting him to announce January 23 as ' Diwas'.

Front took out rallies in the city and various parts of the state to mark

"We had earlier written to PM requesting him to declare January 23 as Diwas, but the Centre is yet to take a call on it," said.

Meanwhile, K N Tripathi and former attended a programme at Netaji Bhavan here where they participated in an oration held to celebrate the leader's birthday.

Gopal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said the trust which marked the "equation between and Subhas Bose, between and Bose" and the trust witnessed after the Independence "between personalities like Ambedkar and Congress" leadership was conspicuous by its absence now.

