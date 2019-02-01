AIIB likely to invest USD 1.4 bn for development projects in Pakistan

Cash-strapped is likely to receive investments for development projects, including roads and sewerage plants, worth USD 1.4 billion by the China-led Investment Bank (AIIB), according to a media report.

The Beijing-based is considering investment in the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Rawalpindi's Ring Road project, Lahore Waste Water Management project and project among others, the Express Tribune reported on Friday.

"Work on projects amounting to USD 4 million is in progress while projects worth USD 1 billion are awaiting approval, Laurel Ostfield, head of communications, said on Thursday.

Last month, said that the headquartered was providing it a three-year USD 4.5 billion oil financing facility, which will ease pressure on its balance-of-payments.

is also negotiating a USD 8 billion bailout package from the (IMF) to overcome a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's

The government reached out to some "friendly countries" for economic assistance including Saudi Arabia, and the UAE since assumed office in August last year and has received financial help to a great extent.

Pakistan's close ally is already building the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Launched in 2015, CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

Ostfield said the desired to launch even more development projects in Pakistan in the future.

Currently, the AIIB is considering investing in the USD 100-million Karachi Bus Rapid Transit project, she said.

Ostfield said that needs connectivity and investment from the private sector and the AIIB, for the first time, is presenting its report in Pakistan.

We are focusing on eight markets including Pakistan, she said, adding the AIIB runs the projects on merit without any discrimination among member states.

No can develop without making investment in infrastructure, Ostfield stated.

Noting that AIIB was also looking into projects related to renewable energy, she said : "Pakistan holds an immense potential in power produced from hydel sources. Pakistan incurs a higher cost on road construction."



We must have our focus on environment-friendly projects, she said.

She said strong and cross-border mobility were among top priorities of the Asian bank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)