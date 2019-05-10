JUST IN
BJP is frustrated, staring at defeat: Mayawati responds to 'casteist' jibe
Amit Shah could be Home Minister, think before voting: warns Kejriwal

Kejriwal tagged a polling agency that suggested Shah is positioning himself to be the Home Minister if Modi returns to power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo
Kejriwal issues a caution to voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that if the BJP comes back to power then the current party president, Amit Shah, would be the Union home minister.

He tweeted that people should think what will happen to a country that has Shah as its home minister.

"Please think about that before voting," he tweeted.

With his tweet, he also tagged a post of a polling agency tracking Indian electoral trends which claimed Amit Shah is positioning himself for the role of home minister if Modi returns to power. The agency tweet further stated that ex Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani and former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan "can make a good finance minister".


Delhi goes to polls this Sunday in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections and the results will be declared on the 23rd of May.
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 12:06 IST

