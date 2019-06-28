Another BJP leader attacks municipal officer in MP

A BJP leader and his supporters allegedly attacked the chief municipal officer of a civic body in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh Friday, leaving him seriously injured, just two days after party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting an official with a cricket bat.

Ramnagar Nagar Panchayat president Sushil Patel and his supporters allegedly attacked the civic body's chief municipal officer D Soni and a few corporators, police said.

Patel, however, alleged that it was Soni who attacked him on the direction of a Congress leader.

Both sides filed cases of assault against each other, police said. No one has been arrested yet.

CCTV footage of the incident was being examined and the guilty will face action according to law, said district superintendent of police Riyaz Iqbal.

According to police sources, Patel reached the Nagar Panchayat's office with more than six persons and attacked the officer and a few corporators with sticks.

A profusely bleeding Soni was first taken to Ramnagar Primary Health Centre and then to the district hospital, and his condition was stated to be serious, the sources said.

According to sources in the Panchayat, Patel had threatened to beat up Soni at a meeting Thursday.

Akash Vijayvargiya is in judicial custody for assaulting the civic official with a cricket bat in Indore while opposing demolition of a house.

