Anthony LaPaglia to feature in crime drama 'Halifax: Retribution'

Actors Anthony LaPaglia and Jessica Marais are set to star alongside Rebecca Gibney in Australian drama series "Halifax: Retribution".

According to Variety, the story focuses on forensic psychiatrist Jane Halifax.

The series first aired on Australian free-TV network Nine in the 1990s and early 2000s. The network has resurrected the Melbourne-set show, with production getting underway this month, on location.

In the new series, after years on the police frontline, Halifax has made a new career as a university professor. She has to return to the field when a serial sniper starts terrorising Melbourne, and she finds herself to be one of his targets.

"'Halifax' has a rich and revered heritage and I am very much looking forward to working opposite the legend that is Rebecca Gibney in this latest iteration," LaPaglia said.

Gibney said she is looking forward to playing Halifax.

"I am beyond excited to be breathing new life into Jane Halifax as she was and still is one of my favourite characters, and I always believed there was so much more we could explore with her.

"Having grown as a woman and hopefully as an actor over the last 20 years I'm really looking forward to exploring Jane's world from a new perspective," Gibney added.

Series creator Roger Simpson is returning as writer and producer.

