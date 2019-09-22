AP, T'gana CM's to hold parleys on pending issues on Sept 23

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, will hold further round of talks in Hyderabad on Monday to sort out pending issues between the two Telugu states.

This will be the third formal meeting between the two Chief Ministers since June, after a new cordiality was established upon Jagan assuming power in AP.

The Chief Ministers are expected to primarily discuss the sharing of river water between the two states.

They had already discussed the issue of diverting Godavari water into Krishna to benefit the parched Rayalaseema region in AP besides catering to the needs of at least two districts under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, official sources here said.

Engineers of the Water Resources departments of the two states held confabulations over the issue and came out with some proposals.

The Chief Ministers would review the engineers' proposals and chart out the way forward, a senior official of the department said.

Both KCR and Jagan have been stressing on the need for optimal utilisation of Godavari water, which was otherwise flowing waste into the sea, even as river Krishna was virtually running dry.

Besides this, the Chief Ministers would also take up other issues between the states that remained unresolved since the bifurcation in June 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)