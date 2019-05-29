/ -- Team expansion supports demand for and investment, at a time when the global fleet has grown to 29,000 aircraft



Cirium's consultancy team, Ascend by Cirium, has expanded to become the world's largest dedicated team of ISTAT Certified Appraisers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823101/Cirium_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894183/Ascend_by_Cirium_s_Team_Expansion.jpg )The eight-strong team of appraisers provide an impartial opinion of the value of aircraft around the world, based on a thorough analysis of fleet data, detailed assessments of aircraft and current market value, and development of residual forecasts and future value analysis.

The expansion follows the success of Hong Kong-based Thomas Kaplan, who passed the ISTAT Appraiser qualification to become the company's eighth ISTAT Cetified Appraiser. One of Cirium's eight appraisers, has also elevated his accreditation to become an ISTAT Senior Appraiser.

Rob Morris, of Consultancy at Cirium, said, "As we see aircraft investment increase and fleets grow, our dedicated team of appraisers grows too - not only in size but also terms of market expertise and quality of appraisals. I am delighted for the achievements of our team. With our industry-recognized ISTAT Appraiser status, an expert team and the unsurpassed quality of our data and advanced analytics at Cirium, we can offer valuations unbeatable in the sector."



has invested in its people to increase the number of appraisal experts to keep pace with the general growth of the aviation industry. In 2014 the team had only two ISTAT Certified Appraisers, when the global fleet in service numbered 24,500 aircraft. Now, with eight ISTAT Appraisers in place, the global fleet has grown by almost 20% to some 29,000 aircraft.

The accreditations build on the previous success of the team winning the Appraiser of the Year Award earlier this year, making this the seventh time that has won the prestigious award.

More than 10,000 industry peers from airline, banking, leasing and engine-brokerage sectors take part in the vote, who name the winning Appraiser of the Year. The team also has an (ASA) Senior Appraiser in the team.

ISTAT (International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading) is the premier international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing aviation professionals with forums for increased networking and educational opportunities. ISTAT represents more than 5,000 members worldwide.

For further information please visit com/smarterway and follow Cirium updates via and

About Ascend by Cirium



Ascend by Cirium is the global team of analysts and consultants delivering powerful analysis, commentaries and projections to airlines, aircraft build and maintenance companies, financial institutions, insurers and non- financiers. With over five decades of market experience and a team that includes eight certified ISTAT Appraisers, the team has been recognized as the Appraiser of the Year - an Aviation 100 Award - for the seventh time in nine years.

About Cirium



Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world in motion. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and for professional and business customers. shares are traded on the London, and Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. Find out more atcirium.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)