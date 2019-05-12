LS polls: BJP's Bharati Ghosh attacked in Bengal, bombs hurled at convoy

BJP candidate was allegedly attacked twice by local people when the former IPS tried to visit polling stations in her Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday when the sixth phase of polling was underway there.

One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting in one of the two incidents of attack.

The has sought reports from the about the incidents.

Ghosh suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take one BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning, officials said.

Following this, bombs were hurled and stones were pelted towards the former IPS officer's convoy when she was going to visit another booth at Dogachia in Keshpur after receiving complaints of rigging there.

One of her security guards was injured and a vehicle was damaged in the stone pelting following which the security officers restored to lathicharge, the officials said.

It was also alleged a Trinamool was injured in firing by central forces who were with the BJP candidate who, however, denied the charge.

"This is a deliberate attempt by the Trinamool to stop me. They attacked me and I am injured. That my security guards have fired is an absolute lie," Ghosh told when contacted.

A said, "We have sought a report from the over the alleged attacks on the BJP candidate. Once the report arrives, we will take the necessary step."



The also sought a report after Ghosh was seen videographying inside a polling booth at Pikurda in Keshpur.

claimed that the BJP restored to violence when the polling was going on in a peaceful manner.

"This is nothing but a ploy to disturb the peaceful polling process. When the BJP is losing its ground in it is trying to create an atmosphere of violence. Both the candidates of BJP, and Dilip Ghosh, are trying to disrupt peace on the polling day. They have nothing to do. Both know that people have rejected them," Hakim told

Ghatal's sitting of the Trinamool claimed that local people resisted because of Ghosh's bad attitude towards them.

"She is a former IPS and knows what to do and what not to. She is trying to break the law. I will ask her and every other candidate as well as the voters to stay calm. Polling should happen peacefully," told

said this is not for the first time that was attacked.

"Since the TMC failed to stop her politically, it is trying to physically harm her," he said.

The has deployed a total of 770 companies of central forces in the eight Lok Sabha seats, including Ghatal, where polling is underway.