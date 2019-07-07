"BJP has nothing to do with ongoing political crisis in Karna"

: Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Sunday said the BJP has nothing to do with the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka and noted that it was only because of lack of faith in their own leadership that Congress and JD (S) legislators were rebelling.

"Such allegations were made against the BJP even earlier but we have nothing to do with the resignation of MLAs in Karnataka.

In fact, they have been trying to quit for a long time now.

Both the Congress and JD(S) were not in a position to protect their own legislators," Kishan Reddy remarked.

The Union Minister addressed a gathering a BJP workers in Vijayawada this afternoon, as part of the membership enrolment drive.

He said the Congress and JD(S) leaders had lost faith in their leadership and were hence quitting.

"The Congress is in such a pathetic shape now that it doesn't even have a president," he pointed out.

The Union Minister said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too would witness political tremors in the near future.

"You will see tremendous changes on the political scape in the two Telugu states in the next two years.

BJP is the only alternative to the ruling parties in the two states and it will sure emerge as a potent force," Kishan Reddy said.

He said people had rejected dynastic across the country in the recent general elections.

"Mulayam Singh Yadavs family was rejected in UP, Lalu Prasads in Bihar and Deve Goudas in Karnataka.

Gowda and his grandsons were trounced in the elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers son was defeated.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to bring about qualitative change in national politics, but his daughter was defeated in the Lok Sabha election," Reddy said.

He said the TDP was voted out in Andhra Pradesh as people did not approve its alliance with the Congress, against which it was actually founded.

"The TDP has been completely wiped out in Telangana and is now gone in AP. BJP is the only alternative in both states," the Union Minister asserted.

He said the Centre was totally committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and do everything in that regard.

