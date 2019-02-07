BJP member demands CBI inquiry into chit fund companies

member Nishikant in Lok Sabha Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the functioning of chit fund companies and jail for people involved in ponzi schemes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said people in states like have been hit by chit fund companies as they take deposits illegally.

"All chit fund companies should be closed and CBI should do an inquiry. Jail people who are behind these," said.

Without taking any name, he said after 2011 in West Bengal, the number of companies increased rapidly.

These firms, he alleged, are being run by a nexus of journalists, bureaucrats and politicians.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that in such cases, when a bureaucrat was called by the CBI for questioning, people sat on dharna.

Raising the issue of NRC, (INC) said the government should speed up the implementation of National Register of Citizens.

He said passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill would violate the Assam Accord.

"The bill is unconstitutional," he added.

(SS) raised the issue of loss making firms MTNL and BSNL.

"Both these companies should be made profitable," he added.

CPI-M member M B Rajesh demanded immediate withdrawal of in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The fee was hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 600. "This is unjustifiable and unacceptable," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)