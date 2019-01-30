BJP MLA says Rahul is Ravana, Priyanka Surpanakha

Making yet another controversial remark, BJP MLA Singh has compared to and his sister to Surpanakha.

The Baria MLA called Ram, while likening the two leaders to the villains in Ramayana.

"My Modi is in the role of Lord Ram and is and his sister Priyanka Surpanakha," he said on Tuesday.

" has put up his sister against my Ram, he said. Rest assured that Lanka will be conquered," the said referring to Vadra's entry into

"By appointing Priyanka as general secretary, Rahul has already proved his incapability to fight against Modi. Now the brother and the sister will fight together, he said.

How will they face the character and uprightness of Modi? It is a matter of honour that we have a leader like him, he said.

Singh called the appointment of a joke.

This is a democracy. How does the sister become a Now the will also come into politics, the MLA said.

He said these people are not familiar with Indian culture, which can be looked after only by someone with a personality like that of Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi was recently inducted into active by Rahul Gandhi, who appointed her the party for Uttar Pradesh East.

Modi's Lok Sabha constituency falls in this region as do the Gandhi family bastions of and Amethi.

The MLA claimed that Modi was set to become the next as well.

Earlier, he has termed Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram who along with and will realise the dream of a Ram Rajya in the country.

Known for making controversial remarks, Singh had also said parents are responsible for the increasing cases of rape and should not let their children roam around freely.

