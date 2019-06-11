Geena Davis to join 'GLOW' season 3

Davis will be guest starring in the third season of Netflix's comedy series "GLOW".

winning will portray Sandy Devereaux St Clair, a former showgirl turned of the and Casino.

"Viva Las Vegas! Season 3 glows up with newest cast member, Davis." a tweet on the show's official twitter handle read.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old will guest star in five of the 10 episodes of the season three of Netflix's female wrestling comedy, premiering on August 9.

The series, created by and features as Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder and Betty as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan.

"GLOW" which stands for 'Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling' is inspired by the syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit of the same name, founded by in 1986.

The first two seasons are set in 1985 Hollywood. But the second season finale put the 15 wrestlers led by Brie and on a bus headed out of Hollywood after their wrestling show-within-a-show was cancelled.

The third season will open in Vegas.

