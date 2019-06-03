Indian-Americans welcome Jaishankar's appointment as India's External Affairs Minister

Several Indian-Americans in have welcomed the appointment of S Jaishankar as the External Affairs Minister, saying he was instrumental in negotiating India's civil nuclear agreement with the US.

The 64-year-old former foreign secretary's appointment to the key post is seen as Narendra Modi's attempt to add further strategic heft to India's external engagement.

" was the first city he visited when he was appointed India's to the US in 2013," (IACCGH) Founding Secretary/Executive Director said.

During his trip, Jaishankar had said that has a special relationship with as its trade with the country is about USD 8 billion, more than some countries, he said.

"The Chamber looks forward to welcoming him back to Houston on this year," said

S Jaishankar, in his first official post, said on Saturday that he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj.

Jaishankar, considered an expert on and the US, served as from January 2015 to January 2018 and both he and Swaraj were credited for bringing vibrancy in India's foreign policy.

Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the headed by in 2007.

