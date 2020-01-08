CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

-
ALSO READ
Centre allocates Rs 75,000 cr for PM-KISAN to cover 145 million farmers
Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2020, India's dark road, and more
Govt to push for passage of workers' safety code in Budget session: Gangwar
Budget session of Parliament from Jan 31, likely to continue till April
Budget session: PM asks MPs to take suggestions from farmers, traders
-
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended holding the Budget Session in two phases from January 31 to April 3, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, sources said on Wednesday.
They said the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.
There is usually a month-long break between the two phases of the Budget Session to allow parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to various ministries.
The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU