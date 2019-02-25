China scrubs social media as Kim train trundles south

Chinese censors raced to about North Korean leader Un's whereabouts Monday as his armoured train trundled southward to for his summit with US

The secretive itinerary fuelled speculation on Twitter-like Weibo, as people posted about delayed trains, traffic congestion and road closures in Chinese cities through which Kim's iconic olive green train is expected to pass.

Some seemed genuinely confused by the sudden shutdown of roads, while others referenced Kim's epic train ride through -- many choosing to use nicknames for the North Korean leader, such as "Boss Kim" or " Kim", potentially to avoid censorship.

The train, which has a top speed of 60 kilometres (38 miles) per hour, set off from on Saturday for a 4,000-kilometre (2,500-mile) journey that is expected to total 60 hours -- the great majority of it across

"Those watching Leader Kim's road situation, has he made it to yet?" wrote one user, referring to the capital city of central province. " friends, are you ready?" "This train is so slow," commented another.

"Yesterday it arrived in -- it's only now made it to " Already, censors have started to erase or limit the visibility of posts on road closures, as Kim's train route remains swathed in secrecy.

Some posts hashtagged " road closures", for instance, have been blocked by the social media site, according to FreeWeibo, which tracks censored and deleted posts.

Other hashtags, such as "Changsha road closures", are not searchable, despite their use in posts.

The sighting of Kim's armoured train, which has tinted black windows and a yellow stripe, has set off a flurry of train spotting.

According to South Korea's Yonhap agency, the train passed through the northern coast city of on Sunday -- an indication that Kim bypassed Beijing, a destination he could visit on his way back home to debrief about the summit.

A video posted via Chinese-language portal Ifeng's Weibo account showed Kim's train passing through in central province early on Monday.

AFP could not verify the contents of the video.

Meanwhile, railway stops south of have started to show signs of tightening security.

The train station on the Vietnam- border where Kim is expected to arrive by rail was closed to the public and surrounded by armed guards on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country prepares for the North Korean leader's second summit on denuclearisation with Trump.

