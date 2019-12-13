JUST IN
Business Standard

Citizenship Bill India's own issue, haven for minorities: Maldives' speaker

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Citizenship Amendment Bill, CAB, strike, protest, Madras, Chennai, Demonstrators
Students of the University of Madras protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Chennai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Source: PTI

The amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Maldives' Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said on Friday, noting that the country has always been a safe haven for persecuted minorities.

The former president of Maldives, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India, raised three key issues plaguing the island nation - the Islamic State, debt trap of China and climate change.

Responding to a question on Maldives' stand on the amended Citizenship Act, Nasheed said it is India's internal matter.

"I have complete trust in Indian democracy and whatever comes out from the process would be what majority of people from India want. It is india's internal matter. India is one of the safe haven for persecuted minority communities," he said.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 19:15 IST

