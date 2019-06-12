CM stresses use of modern technology in building bridges, FoBs

Wednesday called for use ofstate-of-the-art technology while building bridges, railway bridges and foot- over bridges in to ensure longevity of the structures.

He also suggested developing a mobile application to inform people about the bridges where traffic is shut and also about the alternative routes.

Fadnavis gave these suggestions while addressing a review meeting about vulnerable bridges in Gopal Shetty, MLAs Ashish Shelar, Raj Purohit, Amit Satam, (BMC) Pravin Pardeshi and others were present on the occasion.

Stating that various authorities were involved in the construction of FoBs in Mumbai, Fadnavis said these structures should not be built just to last for30 to 35years.

Instead, construction should be carried out by using latest technologies, so that it lasts for a longer period.

Fadnavis directed officials to display boards showing alternative routes to people where roads have been closed due to repair works of

Hetold the officials to put up boards to inform people as to by which date the repair work would be completed. The CM also directed the officials to develop a mobile application for the same.

He said that at times traffic jams are witnessed at market places and parking facility needs to be provided near these spota.

He directed the officials to create alternative traffic routes near the market places so that traffic jams are averted.

He said that concessions in BEST bus fares also could be considered if required.

There are344bridges in Mumbai, of which314are within the BMC jurisdiction. There are30bridges which are under the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and29 of these30bridges have been shut down after the structural audit.

Ninety twobridges are in good condition, while116 are undergoing minor repairs. Sixty seven bridges are undergoing major repair works.

The Central Railway (CR) has undertaken inspection of 199 bridges, while the Western Railway (WR) has newly constructed32foot over bridges.

IIT and VJTI have re-inspected the two bridges at Ghatkopar and Juhu Tara Road, after which these bridges would be repaired by using modern technology.

It was decided during the meeting that these bridges would be opened for traffic after the repair work gets over, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

