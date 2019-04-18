Cong questions EC for suspending its Odisha official, asks what was in PM's chopper

The on Thursday questioned the order suspending a high-ranking poll deputed to Odisha for allegedly checking the prime minister's chopper and said EC rules "do not exempt" PM's vehicle from being checked.

The opposition party accused the EC of "bias" after it suspended for what the poll panel said was "dereliction of duty" with regard to "SPG protectees".

The also wondered what was carrying in his helicopter that he did not want to see.

"An was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles.

The rule cited governs the use of vehicles for campaigning. It DOES NOT exempt PM's vehicle from being searched," the said on its official handle.

"What is carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want to see?" it added.

The Congress said instead of checking all flights of leaders, the EC was acting against its officials.

"After the case of the mysterious box being moved from Modi's chopper, we'd have expected the of to investigate every flight.

"But suspending an official who did this reeks of bias," the party said in another tweet.

According to an EC order, Mohsin was suspended for "actions contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning SPG protectees" on April 16 the day SPG-protectee visited Sambalpur in Odisha to address an election rally.

"There have been instances where during polls EC was allowed to check convoys of both current & the former Congress SPG protectees can't be frisked personally. Why suspend an for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some?" senior Congress tweeted.

