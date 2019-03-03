Delhi Assembly to go paperless

In view of delay in implementation of the Centre's project for paperless legislative assemblies in the country, Delhi has decided to implement it on it's own with financial help from the city government.

The general purposes committee (GPC) of in it's report has opined that the project, NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application), for all the has been "badly delayed" and hence the Assembly should implement it from the funds provided by the

The GPC report was tabled and adopted in the recently concluded budget session of the state assembly.

"The has sought Rs 20 crore in the budget estimates of 2019-20. The project will be modified to best suit the need of the and it's members," said the report.

A Delhi said the government has allocated the required sum in the budget for 2019-20.

The project will involve Information and Technology department of and (NIC), it said.

As per the report, the 'e-Vidhan' for paperless Assembly was implemented in with help of NIC and Union Ministry of

Under the project, was to provide financial assistance to the for implementing the Himachal model.

A sub committee of the GPC had visited in October 2015 to have a first hand knowledge of the project. The GPC had approved implementation of 'e-Vidhan' in and recommended adoption of Himachal model, said the report.

A draft project report estimating a cost of Rs 17.79 crore was submitted to the in October 2015. But, later the project was transferred to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, it said.

In it's turn, the Parliamentary Affairs ministry decided to universally implement NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) for all the

The ministry was of the view that once all the Legislatures have adopted 'NeVA', funds for would be released in phases, said the GPC report.

The project will completely remove the need for use of paper in all the business transacted by the Parliament and state assemblies.

NeVa project was implemented in on pilot basis.

