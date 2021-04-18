Delhi govt files cases against 4 airlines for not checking Covid reports

-
ALSO READ
Expedite hearing in cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members: SC
HC allows 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 13,659 new cases, 54 deaths in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 14,317 new cases, 57 deaths in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra records 47,288 new cases, 155 deaths
-
Cases have been filed against four airlines for failing to check the RTPCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Delhi government sources said on Sunday.
These cases have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, they said.
Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.
"The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RTPCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharshtra," said a Delhi government source.
The decision was take following exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.
The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing "false" information about availability of beds there on an official app, sources said.
Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing availability of beds on a Delhi government app.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU