Relief for D K Shivakumar as Delhi HC grants bail in money-laundering case

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru: Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives to attend a breakfast meeting of Congress party ministers and MLA's at the deputy CM Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, Monday, July 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case filed the Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that Shivakumar is not a flight risk.

The judge also said that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 14:50 IST

