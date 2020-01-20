JUST IN
Delhi polls: Cong announces first list of 54 candidates; 10 women in list
Business Standard

Delhi elections: Denied ticket, AAP Ajmeri gate councillor joins Congress

Kumar was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Subhash Chopra, President - Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Photo: Twitter

Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters.

Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.
