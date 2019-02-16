Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' to release in November 2020

Denis Villeneuve's next directorial venture, "Dune", has officially got a release date.

has announced the film will be release in the US in 3D and on November 20, 2020, according to The

The film, based on Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name, features a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and

and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star are also in talks to board the film.

The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Ferguson will portray Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica, who escapes with him into the desert and helps him become a saviour in their eyes. Skarsgard will star as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Bautista as the Baron's nephew.

Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor's truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people's emotional states.

The film's script has been penned by along with Villeneuve and

Filming is expected to start in spring in and

Mary Parent, and Villeneuve will produce the project while will serve as the alongside Brian Herbert, and

Herbert's novel was previously made into a film in 1984 by but was a box office disappointment. Troubled by rewritings and the alleged meddling of the studio, Lynch had removed his name from the film.

