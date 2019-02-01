Didi driver in China sentenced to death for rape, murder of passenger

A of China's largest taxi-hailing service was sentenced to death by a court in eastern for raping and murdering a 19-year-old female passenger in August last year.

Zhong Yuan, 27, was also deprived of his political rights for life for intentional homicide, robbery and rape, according to the intermediate people's court in the eastern coastal city of in

In August last year, a woman went missing after hailing a car from Didi Chuxing, the country's largest ride-hailing platform, in The Zhong was caught by police the next morning, and confessed to rape and murder.

According to the court, the murder was premeditated.

Zhong had debts on an and prepared the knife and tape in advance, intending to rob a female passenger.

Zhong's plan failed on August 23 after a female passenger escaped from the car, but he managed to pick up another female passenger the next day and committed the crime, according to the court.

The crime triggered fierce public and government criticism of Didi - whose backers include Uber Technologies Inc, and Japan's - and led to a safety overhaul at the company.

suspended its Hitch services nationwide after the incident.

